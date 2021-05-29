BOK working without permanent MD for last three years

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) largest financial institution, the Bank of Khyber (BoK), has been working without managing director for several years as the bank is being run without permanent group head, company secretary and managing director since 2018.

The bank sources said that in the absence of a permanent MD, group head and company secretary has also allegedly affected financial transactions.

A senior official of the bank said that after removing senior and founding officials and shareholders’ nominees from Karachi on higher posts, the bank is facing continuous loss.

“Covering a loss of Rs600 million in the last quarter, the bank has shown a profit of Rs1 billion,” said a high official, “By making false financial report, the authorities have tarnished bank’s image.”

According to sources, on one hand, the non-deployment of permanent officers on senior positions in the bank has affected the financial affairs of the bank, on the other hand, the board of directors has been asked by three private directors to extend their terms but the refusal of the Finance Ministry to make further appointments under the Banking Companies Act has started a new legal issues.

According to sources, three members of Ismail Industry were elected as members of the Board of Directors (BoD) of BoK in 2018, after which the company secretary had applied to the State bank of Pakistan for Fit and Proper Test (FPT) for the three private directors.

The SBP had sent a letter to federal ministry of finance to stop further expansion of the elected private director in the Bank of Khyber, due to which the application of the private director for FPT application was rejected by the SBP.

According to the sources, due to the rejection of FPT by the State Bank of Pakistan, from 2018 to 2020, the decisions of the Board of Directors of the Bank did not allow the private director to take all the decisions and Payment will be considered “illegal”. According to sources, the private board of directors has approached the court through a lawyer present on the bank’s panel, which is in conflict of interest.

According to sources, under the Banking Companies Act, the appointment of private director in government financial institutions can be made for not more than two times while the board of directors of BoK has been extended the tenure of a member of Candyland Group for fifth time.

Finance Ministry and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have taken a stay order from the Sindh High Court after objections were raised against the re-election of a private member.

Sources said that the provincial government is making amendment regarding handing over of the government bank to private sector which will soon be placed before the finance department. The officials said that after this amendment, more facilities will be created for the private shareholders of the bank and further opportunities for the private sector.

According to sources, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have joined hands to expand the private director. Amendments to the Act will pave the way for the private director to have control over all matters of the bank.

According to BoK Annual Report, the state bank of has raised observation on the independence status of nominee directors.

The bank maintains independence status of nominee directors on the basis of clearance received from the SBP under Fit and proper Test (FPT) criteria and also that these appointments are made under Section 11 of the Bank of Khyber Act 1991.

Three directors namely Maqsood Ismail, Asad Muhammad Iqbal and Javed Akhtar were elected in EOGM held on June 1, 2018 and the FPT documents were duly submitted to the SBP.

Approval of the said directors was delayed since the directors being in their third term required exemption from Section 15 (B) (1) of the Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962 which was to be granted by the Finance Division.

Moreover, Ismail Industries Limited, a sponsor shareholder, filed a suit Sindh High Court (SHC) to challenge the refusal of the Finance Division to grant exemption under said section.

The high court has passed and stay order in the suit whereby operation of the SBP letter was suspended and the nominee directors were ordered to remain directors till expiry of their terms.

Efforts were made to contact the KP additional chief secretary along with the acting MD of the bank but they were not available for comments.