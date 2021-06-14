Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Musk says Tesla will accept bitcoins when miners use more clean energy

By Agencies

NEW YORK: Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday that the electric carmarker will resume allowing bitcoin transactions when miners who verify transactions use more renewable energy.

“When there’s confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions,” he said in a tweet.

Bitcoin rose 5.1% to $37,360.63 at 1810 GMT (2:10 p.m. ET) on Sunday, adding $1,817.87 to its previous close, after Musk’s tweet.

Musk also said that Tesla sold about 10% of holdings to confirm bitcoin could be liquidated easily without moving market.

Article continues after this advertisement

He announced in May that Tesla would no longer accept bitcoin for car purchases, citing long-brewing environmental concerns for a swift reversal in the company’s position on the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin fell more than 10% after his tweet.

The billionaire said that he believed cryptocurrency has a promising future, but it cannot be at great cost to the environment.

In February, Tesla revealed it had bought $1.5 billion of bitcoin and would accept it as a form of payment for cars.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan’s GrocerApp scores $5.2mn in Series-A funding
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

More US finance giants tiptoe into cryptoassets

NEW YORK: Investing in bitcoin and other digital currencies remains a risky game where the rules could change significantly, but the payoff could be...
Read more
World Business News

China cautions G7: ‘small’ groups don’t rule the world

BEIJING: China on Sunday pointedly cautioned Group of Seven leaders that the days when “small” groups of countries decided the fate of the world...
Read more
World Business News

World shares, dollar hit pause ahead of US CPI, ECB meeting

LONDON/SYDNEY: Global shares hovered near a record high and the dollar also held steady on Thursday, eyeing U.S. inflation data for any sign the...
Read more
World Business News

China arrests over 1,100 suspects in crackdown on crypto-related money laundering

SHANGHAI: Police in China arrested over 1,100 people suspected of using cryptocurrencies to launder illegal proceeds from telephone and Internet scams in a recent...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

More US finance giants tiptoe into cryptoassets

NEW YORK: Investing in bitcoin and other digital currencies remains a risky game where the rules could change significantly, but the payoff could be...

LSM expands by 68pc in April, 13pc in 10MFY21

China cautions G7: ‘small’ groups don’t rule the world

PIA slashes fares for domestic flights

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.