NEPRA defers decision on K-Electric plea for power tariff hike

By Monitoring Report

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday deferred a decision on a petition filed by the K-Electric seeking a hike in electricity tariff for its consumers.

According to a local media report, the port city’s sole power distributor had requested the power regulator to allow an increase of Rs5.97 per unit in power tariff on account of monthly fuel cost adjustments (FCAs) for a period of January to March 2021 and a reduction of Rs0.86/unit for the month of April.

The request, if accepted, will burden consumers with an additional Rs5.11 per unit.

NEPRA has instead asked K-Electric to file petitions for fuel cost adjustments for the months of May and June as well, which it said would ease the burden.

The power provider has also been directed to provide evidence of non-supply of gas by SSGC, announcing that the issue would be reviewed again in mid-July.

Monitoring Report

