Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

GB presents Rs106bn budget for FY22

Rs5bn allocated for CM’s special initiatives

By Ghulam Abbas

GILGIT: The Gilgit Baltistan (GB) budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22) with a total outlay of Rs105.92 billion was presented on Saturday.

Presenting the budget proposals in GB Assembly, Finance Minister Javed Ali Manwa said that Rs51.7 billion have been allocated for non-development and more than Rs44.22 billion for developmental expenditures.

He said that the budget outlay is 54 percent higher than the budget of previous year. He said more than Rs48.45 million have been allocated in the budget for betterment of the health sector, Rs4.62 billion for physical planning and housing while Rs3.96 billion are allocated for the works department.

The GB finance minister also announced a 10 percent increase in the salaries of government employees and minimum wage for workers was set at Rs20,000.

Article continues after this advertisement

The finance minister announced that out of the total budget outlay Rs44.2 billion has been allocated for the development sector, out of which Rs18 billion are proposed for Annual Development Program (ADP) of the regional government whereas Rs20 billion have been set aside for projects under the federal PSDP. The remaining Rs6 billion would be spent on other PSDP projects during next fiscal year.

According to the minister, the total non-development budget of GB for next the financial year would be Rs51.7 billion. “The non-development budget for the coming fiscal year is also 47 per cent higher as compared to the allocation of the outgoing fiscal year (FY21),” he added.

It may be recalled here that the federal government in its budget FY22 had also increased the non-development budget of GB to Rs47 billion from Rs32 billion for FY21.

The regional government has also allocated Rs8 billion for wheat subsidy which is also up by 33 percent as compared to the allocation of FY21’s allocation.

The finance minister announced Rs4.5 billion for 115 new schemes in the education department apart from the regular budget allocation of Rs347 million for the department in FY22.

Similarly, the minister also announced that Rs4.1 billion have been allocated for 97 new schemes in the health department for next financial year apart from the regular budget of Rs601 million for the department. The regular budget for the department has been increased by 67 percent. Besides, Rs1.5 billion have been allocated for reforms in the health sector.

Interestingly, Rs5 billion has been set aside for the Chief Minister’s Special Interventions for Underdeveloped Areas.

Moreover, in the major special allocations from regular budget, the Works Department will get Rs1.2 billion, with a 111 percent increase, the Power Department has been given Rs 1.3billion, an increase of 138 percent, whereas the Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Department has been given Rs760 million, an increase of 104 per cent.

 

 

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFATF to assess of India’s anti-money laundering regime: Azhar
Next articleKP govt extends deadline for BRT completion yet again
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

KP govt extends deadline for BRT completion yet again

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has given another deadline to the contractors to complete the remaining work on the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit...
Read more
HEADLINES

FATF to assess of India’s anti-money laundering regime: Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar has said the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will conduct assessment of India’s regime for Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the...
Read more
HEADLINES

SECP imposes Rs4bn fine on B4U Group

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has imposed fines totaling Rs4 billion on B4U Group. According to details, SECP has concluded adjudication...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt obtains 63pc more foreign loans in 11MFY21

Pakistan borrowed over $12 billion during the 11 months of the current fiscal year (11MFY21) – an increase of about 63 per cent compared...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Public debt-Pakistan
HEADLINES

Govt obtains 63pc more foreign loans in 11MFY21

Pakistan borrowed over $12 billion during the 11 months of the current fiscal year (11MFY21) – an increase of about 63 per cent compared...

J&J to pay $263m in New York opioid settlements, avoids trial

Tesla to ‘recall’ over 285,000 cars in China due to faulty software

El Salvador bitcoin move opens banks to money laundering, terrorism financing risks: Fitch

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.