Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

External liquidity strains ease in Pakistan in H1FY21: Fitch

By News Desk

External positions have strengthened for most rated frontier sovereigns in Asia, including Pakistan, over the first half of 2021 (H1FY21), reducing downside risks to ratings.

This was stated by Fitch Ratings on Monday in a research report titled “External Liquidity Strains Ease in Some APAC Frontier Economies.”

Where reserves have risen, the increase should provide a cushion against potential difficulties in accessing external finance and associated external liquidity stress, and reduce the likelihood of negative rating action, all else being equal, said Fitch.

Bilateral and multilateral financing has helped support Pakistan’s external positions. Pakistan has benefited from the disbursement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) resources under its Extended Fund Facility with the completion of the “combined second through fifth reviews” last March, and more recently from Saudi Arabia’s agreement in June to an oil assistance package for Pakistan that could be worth up to $1.5 billion.

Article continues after this advertisement

According to the report, the expected new allocation of special drawing rights (SDR) by the IMF, which is likely to be approved next August, can bolster Pakistan’s reserves by $2.8 billion.

The report said that Pakistan has raised funds in the international market through bond issuance, easing near-term liquidity pressures. Pakistan raised $2.5 billion in bonds in March.

The report said that in some countries, restrictions and effects associated with Covid-19 have continued to dampen demand for imported goods and services, even as exports have recovered from the initial pandemic shock, bolstering external positions. In Pakistan, the goods trade deficit widened sharply in Q1FY21, driven partly by the higher cost of oil imports.

In Pakistan, the government’s adherence to a market-determined exchange-rate regime will continue to serve as a shock-absorber and should help keep the current account deficit contained. Pandemic-related trade distortions are likely to ebb in the coming months with the rollout of vaccine programmes globally, but this process could be lengthy in countries where vaccination moves slowly.

Remittances have been another source of support to external positions since the start of the pandemic, and remain surprisingly strong, with inflows in May 2021 up by 33.5 per cent in Pakistan, the report said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleECC approves import of 100,000MT sugar
Next articleSBP announces bank holiday on July 1
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

SNGPL to suspend gas supply to select sectors in Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has decided to suspend gas supply to CNG, cement, and non-export industry of Punjab and Khyber...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan set to increase inbound international flights from July 1

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is set to increase all inbound international flights from the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, China, and Malaysia from July 1 amid a...
Read more
HEADLINES

SBP announces bank holiday on July 1

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday announced a bank holiday on July 1, as all banks shall remain closed for public...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC approves import of 100,000MT sugar

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting headed by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Monday approved import of 100,000 metric tonnes of sugar. The committee approved...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

ECC approves import of 100,000MT sugar

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting headed by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Monday approved import of 100,000 metric tonnes of sugar. The committee approved...

ITFC to provide $4.5bn financing to import essential commodities

Govt seeks $300m IDA aid for KP tribal districts

Oil drifts near 2018 highs ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.