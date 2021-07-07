Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Bangladesh exports up 15pc as global demand for garments rebounds

By Agencies

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s exports jumped 15% to $38.76 billion in the financial year ended June, data showed on Tuesday, led by a rebound in demand for garments as Western economies recovered.

The world’s second-largest apparel producer after China took a roughly $6 billion hit in the 2019-20 financial year, with overseas apparel sales falling 18% to $27.94 billion.

Garment exports rose 13% to $31.5 billion in 2020/21 from a year earlier, thanks to a 21% surge in overseas sales of knitwear products such as t-shirts and sweaters, but were 7% below the pre-pandemic period of 2018-19 financial year, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Sales of woven garments, such as formal denim shirts and pants, rose only 3%, which exporters attributed to tepid demand as more people worked from home and avoided social gatherings.

Article continues after this advertisement

Bangladesh’s exports in June grew at a record pace of 31% from a year earlier to $3.58 billion, led by more orders from the United States and Europe, the main destinations of apparel sales.

Garment industry leaders said they expect exports to increase but rising costs of freight and raw materials could hold back growth.

“Order flow is satisfactory. But freight costs and cotton prices are rising up, that could hamper our exports” Shahidullah Azim, vice president of the Bangladesh Garments Exporters and Manufacturers Association, said. “Our garment factories are largely unaffected by the latest pandemic situation at home but we need to control it soon,” said Azim, who supplies European and North American retailers.

Bangladesh is currently battling a record spike in coronavirus cases, prompting the government to extend its strictest lockdown to July 14. Garment factories, however, are allowed to operate observing health protocols.

Some garment workers are happy as they are able to earn overtime wages, which often account for 20% of their monthly income. “I am really happy that I can earn some more doing overtime. There was a time when we went to the factory and sat idle all day as there were no orders,” said Munna Khan, a worker in Gazipur, on the outskirt of the capital city Dhaka.

Low wages have helped Bangladesh build its garment industry, with some 4,000 factories employing 4 million workers, supplying brands such as H&M and GAP. Readymade garments are a mainstay of the economy, accounting for almost 16% of the country’s GDP.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLimited capacity, difficult logistics to slow Chinese bitcoin miners’ global shift
Next articleGlobal tax reform plan goes to the G20
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Chinese Tesla challenger debuts in Hong Kong with $1.8bn IPO

HONG KONG: Shares in electric carmaker XPeng debuted in Hong Kong on Wednesday, as Chinese-based firms trading in the United States seek to avoid...
Read more
World Business News

Global tax reform plan goes to the G20

MILAN: G20 finance ministers meeting in Venice on Friday and Saturday could rally the world's top economies behind a global plan to tax multinationals...
Read more
World Business News

Limited capacity, difficult logistics to slow Chinese bitcoin miners’ global shift

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI: Large bitcoin miners fleeing China to escape a state crackdown will take many months to start operating again, as data centres from...
Read more
World Business News

Food commodity prices to ease this decade, says report

PARIS: Prices of major food commodities are expected to ease in the coming decade after a surge in the past year, helped by higher...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PM lauds Pakistan’s rank on The Economist’s Global Normalcy Index

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday commended the performance of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and...

Exports to Australia surge by 33pc in FY21: Razak Dawood

LCCI calls for boosting fashion, textile industry

Chinese Tesla challenger debuts in Hong Kong with $1.8bn IPO

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.