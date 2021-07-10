Sign inSubscribe
Saudi Arabia signs agreement to establish headquarters for IATA

By Agencies

RIYADH: President of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Duailej, and Vice President of the International Air Transport Association for the Africa and Middle East region, Kamel Hassan Al-Awadi, co-signed a headquarters agreement between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to establish its regional office in the Kingdom.

President of GACA expressed his wishes for success to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on this occasion, and emphasized the importance of bolstering effective joint cooperation between international and regional organizations in the civil aviation industry in order to promote the interests of the field of air transport at both an international and regional level.

The signing of this agreement not only aligns with the Kingdom’s interest in supporting and promoting the role of regional and international civil aviation organizations, but also contributes to the Kingdom’s distinguished efforts to empower organizations based in the Kingdom through providing various forms of support to assist in their role of contributing to the development of the field of air transport.

The presence of the regional office of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in the Kingdom will augment the provision of the necessary support for air transport companies within the Kingdom and the region through providing consultations and training courses, as well as providing the civil aviation industry in the Kingdom with data and information related to international air transport.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) works to assist nations in the development of a safe, secure, and profitable air transport industry that sustainably connects and enriches the world through increasing the growth rates of international trade, finding solutions to air transport issues, and providing a means of cooperation between companies, institutions, and international organizations within the air transport and aviation industry including the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Previous articleBIS, IMF call for global coordination on digital central bank currencies
Next articleAirport, airlines start legal action against Britain
Agencies

