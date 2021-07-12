Tourism being promoted to strengthen national economy, says minister

FAISALABAD: State Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib, said that tourism sector was being actively promoted to strengthen the national economy and lead the country to progress and prosperity.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with PIA flight operation from Faisalabad to Skardu at a local hotel late night on Sunday,the minister appreciated that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started direct flights from Faisalabad to Skardu which will help promote tourism in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that Pakistan offers a treasure trove of gorgeous and very diverse natural beauty, adding the government has been taking steps to promote tourism. In this context, he said a new airport will be established in Gilgit.

“As there is a lot of scope for tourism in Pakistan the government is concentrating to provide conducive environment for promotion of tourism industry”, he said, and added that about four million people, including tourists from different countries, visited northern areas of Pakistan and the activity promoted hotel industry also.

Article continues after this advertisement

He said that COVID-19 had badly hit the global economy including tourism sector, but the situation was gradually reverting to normalcy as coronavirus spread was being controlled vigilantly through careful planning and steps.

“Therefore, we should take benefit of the favorable atmosphere and bring in precious foreign exchange by promoting tourism”.

He appreciated PIA for initiating flight operation for Skardu from Faisalabad and said that PIA was offering safe,convenient travel to tourists on easily affordable fare.

However,he stressed the need to promote religious tourism and said that all resources would be utilised for the promotion of tourism industry so that tourists from all over the world could flock to Pakistan to see its beautiful destinations and sites.

State minister said the government was criticised on opening Kartarpur border but the step proved to be quite fruitful as lots of Sikh community members were coming Pakistan to visit their religious site.

He said that Faisalabad had great importance nationally and internationally. “The first economic zone of Pakistan was established in Faisalabad under CPEC”.

He said a new airport could be established in Faisalabad on Sialkot model under public-private partnership. “The government will provide all necessary facilities in this regard,” he added.