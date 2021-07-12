Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Tourism being promoted to strengthen national economy, says minister

By APP

FAISALABAD: State Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib, said that tourism sector was being actively promoted to strengthen the national economy and lead the country to progress and prosperity.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with PIA flight operation from Faisalabad to Skardu at a local hotel late night on Sunday,the minister appreciated that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started direct flights from Faisalabad to Skardu which will help promote tourism in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that Pakistan offers a treasure trove of gorgeous and very diverse natural beauty, adding the government has been taking steps to promote tourism. In this context, he said a new airport will be established in Gilgit.

“As there is a lot of scope for tourism in Pakistan the government is concentrating to provide conducive environment for promotion of tourism industry”, he said, and added that about four million people, including tourists from different countries, visited northern areas of Pakistan and the activity promoted hotel industry also.

Article continues after this advertisement

He said that COVID-19 had badly hit the global economy including tourism sector, but the situation was gradually reverting to normalcy as coronavirus spread was being controlled vigilantly through careful planning and steps.

“Therefore, we should take benefit of the favorable atmosphere and bring in precious foreign exchange by promoting tourism”.

He appreciated PIA for initiating flight operation for Skardu from Faisalabad and said that PIA was offering safe,convenient travel to tourists on easily affordable fare.

However,he stressed the need to promote religious tourism and said that all resources would be utilised for the promotion of tourism industry so that tourists from all over the world could flock to Pakistan to see its beautiful destinations and sites.

State minister said the government was criticised on opening Kartarpur border but the step proved to be quite fruitful as lots of Sikh community members were coming Pakistan to visit their religious site.

He said that Faisalabad had great importance nationally and internationally. “The first economic zone of Pakistan was established in Faisalabad under CPEC”.

He said a new airport could be established in Faisalabad on Sialkot model under public-private partnership. “The government will provide all necessary facilities in this regard,” he added.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOil prices slip as economic worries offset tightening supplies
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt to provide CPEC style security cover to E&P activities

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to tap the potential of oil and gas situated in different parts of the country, the government has decided to...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM approves new bilateral investment treaty template

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the new Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) template whereby any dispute will now be remedied through local arbitration,...
Read more
HEADLINES

SME sector’s issues to be resolved on priority basis: Dawood

FAISALABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries, Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said that small and medium enterprises (SME) sector was...
Read more
HEADLINES

PIA to run extra flights for repatriation of stranded Pakistanis

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday announced that it will run extra flights to repatriate the Pakistanis stranded abroad due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. According to local...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

SME sector’s issues to be resolved on priority basis: Dawood

FAISALABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries, Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said that small and medium enterprises (SME) sector was...

Profit E-Magazine Issue 149

PIA to run extra flights for repatriation of stranded Pakistanis

Pakistan must prioritise population growth reduction, says Umar

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.