Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Commodities do well

Prices have surged and Pakistan must get used to a normalizing world

By Profit

Pakistan has had odd luck with the pandemic. When it ravaged the global north, Pakistan went into lockdown, and escaped the worst of it. And yet when the world sighed with relief when vaccinations went into force, to date, Pakistan has only vaccinated 2.1% of its population. As the world moves forward, Pakistan – and other developing countries – seem to still be in limbo, with the country not fully back to normal. 

And yet the world is moving back to normal, whether Pakistan likes it or not. Witness, as one example, the surge in commodity prices.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


Article continues after this advertisement

 

Profit

2 COMMENTS

  1. Rice bro specially Irri6 we have around 500 Rice factotories in Interior sindh…Kindly Cover the weekly report ….Live rice index…We we will buy moreagzines…..100 Rice Exporters..in karachi…garerb sons,Shahid meskey,Florentines.etc

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

An honest discussion on Pakistan’s food security woes

Balanced agriculture policies, and value chain investments are desperately needed to curb food inflation
Read more
FEATURED

WorldCall 2020 results

Despite its slump, the group has found many suitors
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.