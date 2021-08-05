HBL launches an industry first, a fully ERP integrated QR payment solution

KARACHI: HBL becomes the first bank in Pakistan to launch the Dynamic QR code transaction process. In partnership with Visa and Confiz, the new transaction process offers a seamless, safe and convenient payment mechanism for the customer.

Reinforcing its passion for customer-centric digital banking under the slogan of ‘more than just banking’, HBL Mobile and Konnect by HBL are tirelessly working towards developing a deeper understanding of customer needs in order to serve them better by offering them intuitive banking solutions.

The Dynamic QR code process will enable HBL Mobile, Konnect by HBL and other Visa QR issuing bank customers a “One scan solution” to process their payments. Customers no longer have to manually enter the transaction amount after scanning to make a payment. Through this new process, customers will only scan one QR code which will be printed on the in store POS reciept or displayed on the in-store POS terminal and all of their transaction details will be captured and processed automatically.

The new process is aimed at being both end-user friendly, and integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365/AX; a leading ERP solution which is already implemented by several leading retail brands in Pakistan – some of these include: Alkaram Studio, Mothercare, Next, Debenhams, ELC and Timberland. The new ERP solution is a state of the art, easy to use, fully customizable, scalable system providing merchants and retailers real time visibility on synchronisation of services from inventory, orders, store-level sales to payments management. Previously, this was all being handled and updated manually with multiple reports being generated, that required cross functional teams to work round the clock and which was an extremely time and resource consuming activity. As part of launch for this project, HBL will be going live with AK Galleria for the Dynamic QR solution, their brands include Aldo, Babyshop, Mango, Splash & Women’s Secret.

Abrar Ahmed Mir, Chief Innovation and Financial Inclusion Officer – HBL, commenting on the new service said ‘’We are delighted to be the first bank in Pakistan to offer the dynamic Visa QR code transaction process with our partners Visa and Confiz. This is a further step to providing our mobile banking users with a more seemless and convenient payment solution. It benefits not only the end customer but also helps digitalise the supply chain thus creating more value for everyone.”

Kamil Khan , Visa’s Country Manager for Pakistan, also lauded HBL’s efforts in launching Dynamic QR code and said, “We are pleased to see innovative solutions being launched by HBL that offer a myriad of benefits to both merchants and consumers, in addition to driving digital payments acceptance in Pakistan. Integrated POS and Dynamic QR solutions have a global proven track record as they simplify the consumer experience as well as solve merchants operational limitations.”