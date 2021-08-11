Sign inSubscribe
Govt pursuing vision to double farmers’ income to check poverty: PM

By APP

BAHAWAPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the present government was following a vision to double their income to achieve higher economic growth, ensure food security and check poverty and inflation.

“We have a vision to double the income of farmers. They will invest their income in agriculture, which will benefit Pakistan and help reduce poverty, decrease prices of food items and check price-hike,” Imran Khan said while addressing the Kissan Convention.

The prime minister mentioned with pride that owing to the government’s policy enhancing support prices of various agricultural crops including wheat, sugarcame and maize, the growers secured Rs1,100 billion of additional income during the previous fiscal years.

He further said that with the initial two years spent on economic stabilisation due to various inherited challenges on the economic front, his government had finally put the country on the path of economy recovery and achieved around 4 per cent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth during the fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21).

The prime minister also launched the provincial government’s Kissan Card scheme during the convention, which was also addressed by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Special Assistant to PM for National Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema.

 

APP

