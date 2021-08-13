Sign inSubscribe
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL and Sindh govt launch COVID-19 Drive-Through Vaccination Facility

By press release

KARACHI: HBL in collaboration with the Government of Sindh inaugurated a COVID-19 Drive-through Vaccination Facility at the National Stadium Karachi. The facility will be operational from 10 AM to 10 PM daily and citizens will be able to avail this drive-through facility, free of charge. The vaccination is being undertaken by the Aga Khan Health Services (AKHS) team. 

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, minister for health and population welfare, Government of Sindh, was the chief guest at the inauguration. Saeed Ghani, minister for information and labour, Government of Sindh, WHO representative, Head of Mission in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala, and senior government representatives from the Ministry of Health as well as the district management team graced the occasion. Muhammad Aurangzeb, president and CEO of HBL, along with senior executives of the Bank represented HBL at the inauguration. 

The facility has been set up to support the Government of Sindh’s ongoing efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and encourage vaccination across the city. 

HBL undertook the largest vaccination drive for any corporate entity in the country as part of its #HBLCares initiative. More than 11,000 staff members and their families were vaccinated in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Multan. 

Article continues after this advertisement

Muhammad Aurangzeb, president and CEO of HBL, commenting on the occasion, said, “HBL is proud to extend its support to the Government of Sindh in accelerating its efforts towards immunization of the people of Karachi. The HBL Drive-Through Vaccination Facility is one of the many initiatives that the Bank has undertaken to combat the COVID-19 crisis in the country. I would urge everyone to get themselves and their loved ones vaccinated.”

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDaraz has a new strategy – wooing the sellers 
press release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIVE CONTENT

HBL, Sindh govt to launch Covid-19 drive through vaccination facility

KARACHI: HBL partners with the government of Sindh in their continuing efforts to control the Covid-19 pandemic and encourage vaccination across the city. The...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL launches an industry first, a fully ERP integrated QR payment solution

KARACHI: HBL becomes the first bank in Pakistan to launch the Dynamic QR code transaction process. In partnership with Visa and Confiz, the new...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL delivers strong performance for H1FY21; profit up by 21pc to Rs31.2bn as bank accelerates digitalisation journey

KARACHI: HBL today declared its H1 2021 results, continuing its momentum from the previous quarter and growing its consolidated profit before tax (PBT) for...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL launches WhatsApp banking services, powered by E Ocean

KARACHI: HBL has launched WhatsApp Banking for its customers enabling them to avail select banking services through the platform. The service is powered by...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Delta variant crimps oil demand outlook: IEA

PARIS: Global oil demand is expected to grow slower than previously forecast this year as the spread of Covid's Delta variant has prompted lockdowns...

Govt to borrow Rs103.8bn from banks

CCoE’s nod sought over proposed oil refinery policy

ECNEC asks for updated proposal on Attabad Lake power project

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.