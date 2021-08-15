Sign inSubscribe
Pak-UK Business Council to meet with UK investors to lure foreign investment

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Pak-UK Business Council will hold meeting with investors in London next month to lure foreign investment in diversified fields in Pakistan besides establishing collaboration between private sector for setting up joint ventures in various sectors of economy.

UK-Pak Business Council Pakistan chapter Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Sunday while talking to a delegation of importers and exporters led by Chaudhary Araib Arain said that UK is the fifth largest economy in the world measured by nominal gross domestic products (GDP) comprising 3 per cent of the global GDP.

He said the UK is the ninth largest exporter and the fourth largest importer in the world, adding that council is creating awareness about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s incentives package offered to foreign investors for attracting foreign investment for industrialisation coupled with business friendly environment.

He said council is also planning to conduct a joint meeting of UK-Pak investors in the UK for exploring investment avenues in different sectors.

Mian Kashif said Pakistan’s export to the UK posted a 33 per cent growth when it reached $2.025 billion in the fiscal last fiscal year ended on June 2021 against $1.522bn over financial year 2020 mainly led by textile products.

He said remittances from the UK to Pakistan increased by 58 per cent from $2.569 billion in financial year 2020 to $4.067 billion which he added is a good sign for economy.

He said the principal reason behind an increase in local textile products is due to market the diversification drive by UK companies in the aftermath of the Covid-19 induced crisis.

UK-based companies have realised their vulnerability due to over-reliance on Bangladesh, India and China.

He said that he has set up a special facilitation centre at his Lahore office to help, guide and assist foreign investors who will be provided all facilities and free transport to visit proposed sites for investment.

APP

