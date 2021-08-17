Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PM determined to promote SMEs: minister

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to promote small and medium enterprises to improve the economic indicators which he observed were already on a positive trajectory.

In a tweet, he said SMEs were an important component of the economy and their promotion would strengthen the economy and help create employment opportunities.

The State Bank of Pakistan has launched a scheme to provide collateral-free financing of up to Rs10 million to these entities.

The government would provide risk coverage of 40 to 60 percent to selected banks against losses depending on the size of the loan, he added.

Article continues after this advertisement

“It is expected that this initiative will enable sustainable growth in SME finances, as it aims to address the core issues facing this important sector,” the minister remarked.

He said according to the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency, these entities were believed to contribute 40 percent to the Gross Domestic Product and 25 percent to exports of emerging economies.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIncrease in tech sector’s export top priority of govt: PM
Next articleChinese ports choke over China’s ‘zero tolerance’ Covid-19 policy
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan, Korea to further promote trade, investments

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, here on Tuesday said that Pakistan was looking forward to further strengthen bilateral relations with...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan exports first mango consignment to Russia

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Customs has processed the first fresh mango, white Chaunsa, consignment for export to Moscow under the TIR convention. According to a press...
Read more
HEADLINES

Efforts on to discover new oil, gas reserves to meet demand: Hammad

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that natural gas resources are depleting by 10 percent every year and efforts are underway to discover...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC approves subsidised electricity, RLNG for export sectors

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet has approved the continuation of electricity and gas subsidy for export-oriented sectors to support the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Efforts on to discover new oil, gas reserves to meet demand:...

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that natural gas resources are depleting by 10 percent every year and efforts are underway to discover...

ECC approves subsidised electricity, RLNG for export sectors

Chinese ports choke over China’s ‘zero tolerance’ Covid-19 policy

PM determined to promote SMEs: minister

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.