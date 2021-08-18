Development package worth Rs4.5bn prepared for Mohmand Dam affectees

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan has announced a special development package worth Rs4.5 billion that has been finalised for Mohmand and other adjacent districts affected by the project.

In this regard, a high-level meeting was held here on Tuesday. Peshawar Corps Commander Lt. General Nauman Mehmood, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, administrative secretaries of concerned departments and others attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on various aspects of the special development package prepared for the areas affected by the dam project.

According to details, a share of 86 per cent of the total development package has been allocated for Mohmand district, while 8pc for Bajur district, 3pc for Malakand, and 3pc has been allocated for Charsadda district. The allocation of the share is as per the share of land of the districts affected by the hydropower project.

The proposed package includes several public welfare development projects in different sectors and would facilitate more than 150,000 population in the area at a total cost of Rs175m.

Similarly, Rs700 million would be spent on the widening and rehabilitation of a 30 km long road in Tehsil Prang Ghar while a 6km long road would be constructed at the cost of Rs75m in Tehsil Pindiali of the Mohmand district.

Under the package, different projects worth Rs236m would be initiated in the education sector whereas Rs135m would be utilised for health sector schemes in the district. Various projects costing Rs60m have also been proposed in the sports sector for the district.

Furthermore, a 132kV grid station would be constructed in the area at an estimated cost of Rs700m. Additionally, a few quick impact projects are also part of the development package.

The meeting apprised that all the developmental schemes included in the package had been finalised in consultation with elected public representatives and local elders of the affected areas.

It was decided to constitute a Joint Steering Committee to be headed by the additional chief secretary to ensure quick implementation of the developmental package.

Moreover, the provincial chief minister directed the quarters concerned to prepare a comprehensive action plan along with realistic timelines to ensure timely progress on the developmental schemes.

“All concerned departments will have to ensure visible progress on their respective projects as per the stipulated timelines so that the people can reap benefits of package without any delay,” he concluded.