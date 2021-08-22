Sign inSubscribe
ConsoliAds sets off as the first mobile ads management platform to offer monthly payouts in Pakistan

By Sponsored Content

Waiting for 60 tiring days just to receive payouts after game monetization is no doubt a pain. ConsoliAds has got you covered! Now avail an exclusive opportunity to monetize your mobile game and get paid instantly every month no matter which Ad Network.

ConsoliAds is a leading Singapore-based mobile ads management platform having a strong presence in the Asia-Pacific region. With its development office in Pakistan, ConsoliAds thrives in the international market by bringing novel game monetization solutions to the table. The engineers and professionals at ConsoliAds understand the grass-root issues of game development to make monetization easy for publishers.

ConsoliAds offers a lightweight SDK that only takes one-time integration to deploy quality ads within your published mobile game. This robust ads management platform serves ads from top high performing Ad Networks with Auto-Mediation to ensure ideal eCPM scores. The ConsoliAds’ fleet of Ad Networks includes Google Admob, Unity Ads, Ironsource, Facebook Audience Network, Applovin, Chartboost, Vungle, Adcolony, and is expanding every single day.

ConsoliAds has recently launched its monthly payouts policy considering the concerns of mobile game publishers in Pakistan. Signing up with single Ad Networks will make you wait for 60 or 90 days for payouts. ConsoliAds in contrast is offering instant payouts every month no matter which Ad Network. By signing up with ConsoliAds, mobile game publishers receive ~20% instant incremental revenue and the exclusive opportunity to receive payouts after every month. The platform ensures data and revenue transparency and maintains over 90% fill-rate by serving quality ads from top Ad Networks in real-time.

ConsoliAds is known for offering swift user-friendly dashboards, easy optimization and effective cross-promotion campaigns across digital touchpoints. The platform has made monetization with in-app advertising a lot easier in Pakistan than ever! So what are you waiting for?

Sign Up with ConsoliAds now to avail all the perks of hassle-free game monetization with convenient monthly payouts every time.

 

Sponsored Content
This article was created under a paid partnership. For queries related to paid partnerships, email at: [email protected]

