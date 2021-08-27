Business activities in Afghanistan reduce by 80pc

PESHAWAR: Investors in various sectors continue to lose millions of dollars after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15 as the business activities in the region reduced by 80 per cent due to banks and other commercial centres not operating.

Billions of dollars have been invested in real estate over the past ten years because of the improved law and order situation in Afghanistan, commented a real estate investor, Zardad. He added that now there are no investors and that they are unable to access their own capital as the banks across the country are closed.

Zardad said that in the last ten years, most of the investment in Afghanistan was in real estates, such as residential plazas and commercial plazas and investors were making hefty profits. But now because of the uncertain situation, business is down by 70 to 90 per cent.

He added that in addition to real estate, Afghans and foreign investors had set up various industrial units.

The units not only helped in manufacturing products locally but also generated much-needed job opportunities.

A local factory worker, Wali Stanikzai, said that he was working with a plastic factory for eight years, adding that it was the source of livelihood for his family.

Stanikzai lamented that now there was uncertainty all around and no one was sure about the reopening of the industrial units to start earning their living. He remarked that in the current situation, people were forced to sell household items because of unemployment.

Lastly, he added that if the situation continues like this, the people will either resort to crimes to feed their children or will leave their country to find the source of living in the neighbouring countries.