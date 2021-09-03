Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Development goals can be achieved through export growth: PM

By Monitoring Report

On Friday Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said the development goals of the country can be achieved through export growth therefore the federal government is making efforts to increase the imports to $30 million.

This statement was issued during the PM’s address at the three-day Pakistan Property, Housing and Construction Expo 2021 organised by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in Islamabad.

Regarding housing the PM commented that the underprivileged population in Pakistan need houses and therefore banks from now onwards will be providing loans for this purpose.

Moreover, he added that this will help the development of the construction sector which will benefit the economy and the general public.

Lastly, PM requested the people to pay taxes so the government can provide services to the public.

Previous articleAir Arabia and Pakistani group to launch budget airline ‘Fly Jinnah’
Monitoring Report

