Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Saudi state media companies to start moving from Dubai to Riyadh

By Agencies

Dubai-based Saudi state-owned media companies will start moving staff this month to the capital Riyadh, sources said, as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman presses ahead with plans to remould the kingdom as a regional business hub.

The move follows a Saudi government decision earlier this year to stop giving state contracts to companies and commercial institutions that base their Middle East headquarters in any other country in the region.

State-owned Al-Arabiya and Al Hadath TV channels informed their employees this week about plans to start broadcasting 12 hours a day from Riyadh by next January, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

They added that it could take up to two years to complete the relocation.

Article continues after this advertisement

MBC Group, the Middle East’s largest media company, and Al- Sharq News, a newly created television news channel, have also internally discussed plans to move to Riyadh, the sources said.

The Saudi government took ownership of a majority stake in MBC Group when authorities acted to seize assets from those caught up in an anti-corruption investigation in 2018.

MBC, Arabiya and Hadath are based in Dubai Media City, the United Arab Emirates’ media hub that hosts hundreds of media companies and most of their Middle East headquarters. Sharq is based in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Arabiya and Hadath did not respond to requests for comment.

MBC said in a statement sent to Reuters that back in February 2020, the MBC Group chairman publicly announced the intention to establish a new headquarters in Riyadh which would involve creating a business and production hub.

“Our plans are on track,” the statement said.

Bloomberg reported about the media companies’ relocation plans earlier this week.

Despite being close allies, Saudi Arabia and the neighbouring UAE are competing to attract investors and businesses as they both i meapursue plans to diversify their economies in a post-oil era.

Their national interests have diverged increasingly over the past few years, as well

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHyundai Motor set to use internally developed chip for upcoming car
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Hyundai Motor set to use internally developed chip for upcoming car

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co plans to use an auto chip it has developed itself for one of its upcoming vehicles next year, the Seoul...
Read more
HEADLINES

Air Arabia and Pakistani group to launch budget airline ‘Fly Jinnah’

Air Arabia on Friday announced another joint venture after 'Fly Arna' as it collaborated with one of Pakistan's leading business conglomerates Lakson Group to...
Read more
World Business News

China’s Alibaba to invest $15.5bn for “common prosperity”

China's Alibaba Group, will invest 100 billion yuan by 2025 in support of "common prosperity", it said, becoming the latest corporate giant to pledge...
Read more
World Business News

Tesla’s China output halted for days in August on chip shortage – Bloomberg News

Tesla Inc temporarily halted some operations at its Shanghai factory last month as the global shortage of semiconductors hit the electric car maker, Bloomberg News...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Finance ministry says rising public debt due to perpetual devaluation of...

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) Thursday said that the reason behind the Rs2.9 trillion public debt was the continuous devaluation of the Pakistani rupee...

Cement sales surge over 22pc in Aug’21

Economic growth being driven by business community: Arif Alvi

KP govt approves construction of nine additional industrial zones

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.