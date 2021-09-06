Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Economy is in a state of growth: FM Tarin

By Staff Report

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that the economy is in a state of growth.

He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting to review the trade balance situation at the Finance Division.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Omar Ayub Khan, Secretary Commerce, Secretary M/o Information Technology, Secretary Finance Division, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr Reza Baqir, Executive Director General BOI and other senior officers participated in the meeting. Adviser for Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood participated through a video link.

Secretary Commerce briefed the participants about the trade balance situation over the last two months. Considering the expansion in economic activity, the import of one-time items like a vaccine for COVID-19 as well as increased demand for raw materials have resulted in increasing imports during July and August 2021.

Article continues after this advertisement

In his remarks, the Finance Minister stated that the economy is in a state of growth. As the economy registered a growth rate of 4 per cent during FY2021, there is an increased demand for imports. As long as the trade deficit is within a sustainable level, it will stimulate economic recovery, he added.

The Finance Minister stressed upon the Ministry of Commerce to conduct sensitivity analysis and build scenarios for effective forecasting both in imports as well as exports for each month of the year.

In his concluding remarks, the Finance Minister said that the prudent policies adopted by the present government have stimulated economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The economy is heading in the right direction. The enhanced revenue collection along with improved ratings (Business Confidence Index and by international credit rating agencies) indicate that the economy has gained momentum and is geared towards inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCCoTL directs to audit deemed duty collected by refineries
Next articleUSAID, KP Govt working to complete $6181m infrastructure programme
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR to deny 60pc input tax to non-integrated tier-1 retailers

Islamabad: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in its drive to integrate Tier-1 Retailers across the country, has issued Sales Tax General Order No.2 of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Overseas Ministry proposes three names for Chairman EOBI slot

Islamabad: The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has proposed three officer names for the Chairman Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution slot (EOBI). Sources...
Read more
HEADLINES

USAID, KP Govt working to complete $6181m infrastructure programme

Islamabad: The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has been working with the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to complete the...
Read more
HEADLINES

CCoTL directs to audit deemed duty collected by refineries

ISLAMABAD: Cabinet Committee on Transport and Logistics (CCoTL) has directed the petroleum division to carry out an audit of the deemed duty collected by petroleum...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Oil refineries
HEADLINES

CCoTL directs to audit deemed duty collected by refineries

ISLAMABAD: Cabinet Committee on Transport and Logistics (CCoTL) has directed the petroleum division to carry out an audit of the deemed duty collected by petroleum...

Financial crisis of OMCs worsens

Steelmakers, ABAD at loggerhead over prices of construction materials

Court orders FBR to appoint a bold officer for investigation of tax fraud

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.