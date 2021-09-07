Pakistan welcomes Taliban’s desire to be included in CPEC

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has welcomed the Taliban’s desire to become part of multi-billion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Talking to the media persons in the federal capital in the late hours of Monday, Rasheed said that CPEC is the jugular vein of Pakistan, and the friendship between Pakistan and China is higher than the Himalayas.

The interior minister said that those who perpetrated recent suicide attacks in Gwadar and Mastung had come from Afghanistan; however, the Afghans have assured that they will not allow their land to be used against Pakistan.

He said Pakistan desires peace and stability in Afghanistan as progress of both countries is interlinked.