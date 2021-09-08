Sign inSubscribe
Creation of software technology zones to increase exports and employment

By Shahab Omer

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has announced that the Punjab government will set up a software technology zone in Lahore to increase exports and create employment opportunities.

An inaugural function was held at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here on Wednesday with Bakht as the chief guest. LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Former President Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman and Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masood were also present on the occasion.

Bakht believed that Lahore was going to be a major hub for business activities in the future and all kinds of resources would be utilized for business development here.

“The government has received Rs26 billion from the auction of the Central Business District in Lahore. The LCCI proposals will be included in the annual development plan and RS 10 billion has been allocated for this purpose. The role of LCCI has always been positive. The government has adopted a strategy for the development of the industrial sector so that it can create employment opportunities for a wide range of people,” he said.

Minister further added that the private sector has an important role to play in the development of the economy while the job of the government is to provide business facilities.

“Both the public and private sectors have to work hard, and economic prosperity is not possible without industrial development,” he added.

On the occasion, the President of the Bank of Punjab said that the business community is the backbone of the economy and BoP is providing them with the best banking facilities on a priority basis.

However, the LCCI President suggested that Pakistan’s position in the global ranking of countries with ease of doing business could be further enhanced through public-private partnerships.

“This will require the government to ensure that the business community is consulted on trade and industry-related decisions. The main purpose of LCCI is to protect the interests of the business community, and we are committed to the development of the country. Many issues are facing the business community that need to be addressed on a priority basis and the government should help the business community to meet all the challenges. Accelerating trade and economic activity is not only necessary but also to build trust between the government and the private sector,” Misbah said.

Misbah informed the audience that LCCI has also set up facility desks of various government departments for the convenience of its members.

 

Shahab Omer
The writer is a member of the staff and can be reached on [email protected]

