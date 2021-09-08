Khusro directs Petroleum division to ensure gas supply to fertilizer plants

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Wednesday directed the officials of the Petroleum division to ensure the supply of RLNG/gas to fertilizer plants in order to meet the target of local production of urea fertilizer.

In the wake of plans to fulfil the demand for urea fertilizer during the coming “rabi” sowing season, the consultative meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Khusro Bakhtyar, said a press release issued here.

The chair was told that the projected requirement of urea fertilizer is estimated at around 3.2 MMT for rabi season 2021-22.

However, urea demand would be met by domestic production, officials apprised the minister.

Article continues after this advertisement

He said that this would ensure the timely availability of fertilizer to farmers and enhance the agricultural output to meet the requirement of food crops in the country.

The minister also noted that domestic production of urea fertilizers would slash the urea imports thus having huge relief on import bills and balance of payments, moreover, it would ensure availability of fertilizer for farmers at affordable prices.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the fertilizer industry, senior officials of the Petroleum Division, Finance Division and Ministry of National Food Security and Research.