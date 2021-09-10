Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

95pc work completed on two phases of Jalozai Housing Scheme

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed that 95 per cent of civil work has been completed on two phases of the Jalozai Housing Scheme covering an area of ​​9,500 kanals and all plots have been allotted.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali told the Provincial Assembly that only 5pc of work of electricity is remaining which will be completed soon as the government has already deposited Rs1 billion with WAPDA for establishing a new grid station. He said that work on the grid station will be started within two months.

He said that the High Rise Five project is 90pc completed while electricity work in Havelian Township is completed but the remaining 5pc work on the gas supply system will be completed soon.

Dr Amjad informed the House that the New Pakistan Housing Scheme also includes the Surezai Housing Scheme which consists of 10,000 kanals. People have been allotted plots but the locals have created ownership disputes. 

Article continues after this advertisement

Provincial Minister for Housing Dr Majid Khan while briefing the assembly during Question Hour said that no housing scheme will be set on agricultural land. He informed that advertisements have been published for land sharing in face of a shortage of nine lakh houses in the province.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSNGPL to suspend gas supply to industries, CNG of Punjab & KP for two days
Next articleECNEC approves conversion of PM House to university
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

ECNEC approves conversion of PM House to university

ISLAMABAD: After the popular announcement made by Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding converting PM House into a modern university before the election of 2018,...
Read more
HEADLINES

SNGPL to suspend gas supply to industries, CNG of Punjab & KP for two days

ISLAMABAD: Gas supply to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), cement, general industries and captive power plants across the franchised area of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR restricts its website access to Pakistan only

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reportedly restricted its website access to Pakistan only.  Sources said that Pakistanis based in foreign countries are...
Read more
HEADLINES

CCoP approves privatisation of Services International Hotel Lahore

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) on Friday approved the privatisation of Services International Hotel, Lahore. The meeting of CCOP was held under the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

CCoP approves privatisation of Services International Hotel Lahore

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) on Friday approved the privatisation of Services International Hotel, Lahore. The meeting of CCOP was held under the...

FBR grants relaxation in filing declarations

Toyota cuts production target by 3pc on parts and chips shortages

National Foods registers 19 pc growth for FY’21

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.