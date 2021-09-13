Sign inSubscribe
264kgs garlic looted from NARC

By Monitoring Report

A subordinate institute of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC), reported 264kgs of garlic worth millions of rupees were stolen from its premises.

The stolen seeds belonged to the ‘NARC-G1’ category which is the highest variety among all the existing garlic variants in Pakistan. Therefore, it is predicted that there will be an adverse effect on the garlic growing farmers due to the breakdown in the supply chain.

According to the NARC chief Sibtain Shah, a high-level committee has been formed to prepare a report on the theft.

A similar crime was also committed last year just before the garlic’s growing season. 

