Govt committed to ease of doing business, facilitate investors: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government has been vigorously pursuing the ease of doing business policy.

Talking to a delegation of heads of Chinese companies on Monday, the prime minister said that incentives are being provided to investors and procedures are being made easy.

The prime minister assured the delegation that he himself would chair the review meeting every month to address their issues on priority basis. He said that Pakistan can learn a lot from China about industrial development. He said the Chinese investment will create employment opportunities in Pakistan and the human resource would get skills.

PM said that Pakistan has immense potential for growth of small and medium enterprises in which the Chinese companies can play an important role. He emphasised on focusing on agriculture, fisheries, vegetables and fruits, information technology and small industries. He said the government will fully facilitate investors.

The delegation appreciated the investor-friendly policies of the government of Pakistan and expressed keen interest in investing in the country.

China’s Ambassador Nong Rong, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Planning Asad Umer, and Adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant CPEC Khalid Mansoor and senior officials were also present in the meeting.