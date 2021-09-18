Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

LCCI demands representation in OGRA Board

By Shahab Omer
LCCI

LAHORE: The Lahore Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has demanded a representation in the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Board as well as the prices of petroleum products be fixed for the private sector for at least three months.

OGRA Member (Oil) Zainul Abidin Qureshi called on the LCCI President, Senior Vice President and other officials and members at the LCCI here on Saturday.

During the meeting, the LCCI President, Mian Tariq Misbah, demanded that the change in the prices of petroleum products every fortnight was adversely affecting the industry, however, the prices of petroleum products for the private sector should be fixed for at least three months.

“Whenever there is a fall in the price of oil in the international market, OGRA should pass on the benefits to the consumers. Rising prices of petroleum products lead to inflation and in view of this difficult economic situation, the government should reduce the petroleum levy to provide some relief to the people. Doing so will reduce the current rate of inflation. Similarly, the LCCI should be represented on the OGRA Board to review the prices of petroleum products and approve the summary to be submitted to the government for the final decision,” Misbah suggested.

Article continues after this advertisement

He informed that some members of LCCI and fuel station owners have complained that whenever a problem was raised with the petroleum companies, they [fuel station owners] often face severe challenges due to the unprofessional behaviour of the companies.

“Since all petroleum companies operate under OGRA, they should be instructed to be professional with their customers and ensure justice,” he added.

Expressing concern, the LCCI member informed the member OGRA that it was receiving reports that expensive LNG was being procured to deal with the gas shortage in winter, however, the business community should be made aware of this.

However, the member OGRA said that the role of petroleum products in the national economy was very important and the local oil demand was being met by 60 per cent import and 40 per cent local production.

“Oil prices are set according to the Gulf market. Fluctuations in the value of the dollar affect the price of oil, the petroleum levy is enforced by the federal government and the sales tax is levied by the provinces. Gas demand is growing by ten to fifteen per cent annually,” he said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKP Govt to borrow another $500m from ADB
Shahab Omer
The writer is a member of the staff and can be reached on [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

KP Govt to borrow another $500m from ADB

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to borrow $500 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the second phase of urban...
Read more
HEADLINES

CAD swells to $1.5bn in August

Pakistan's current account deficit (CAD) has increased by a massive 81 per cent in August to $1,476 million compared to July during this fiscal...
Read more
HEADLINES

Textile, clothing exports post 29pc increase in 2MFY22

Pakistan’s textile and clothing exports have posted a growth of 28.67 per cent to $2.93 billion in the first two months of the current...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tiktok launches Urdu-language safety centre in Pakistan

Short video sharing platform TikTok has launched a localised Urdu version of its Safety Center in Pakistan. According to local media details, the Safety Center...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Tiktok launches Urdu-language safety centre in Pakistan

Short video sharing platform TikTok has launched a localised Urdu version of its Safety Center in Pakistan. According to local media details, the Safety Center...

PIA to operate flights to UK

Critics warn of Apple, Google ‘chokepoint’ repression

Shanghai encourages ‘duty-free economy’ as part of consumer push

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.