Pakistan dismayed over WB decision to discontinue EODB reports

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank (WB) has decided to pause the report for some irregularities in bank data which is a major blow to Pakistan, which was expecting a major improvement in the ease of doing business (EODB) index this year.

The World Bank’s decision to discontinue ‘Doing Business Report’ has disappointed Pakistan which was confident that the country would make a big jump in the next report to improve the current ranking of 108th to 75th position this year.

For getting improvements in the index, officials claim, the country was taking every step introducing reforms in government institutions facilitating the business. However the WB has suddenly decided to discontinue the reporting and go for a new approach to assessing the business and investment climate which ultimately has disappointed Pakistan, officials at ministry of commerce said.

“After data irregularities on Doing Business 2018 and 2020 were reported internally in June 2020, World Bank management paused the next Doing Business report and initiated a series of reviews and audits of the report and its methodology. In addition, because the internal reports raised ethical matters, including the conduct of former Board officials as well as current and/or former Bank staff, management reported the allegations to the Bank’s appropriate internal accountability mechanisms,” the bank said.

According to it after reviewing all the information available to date on Doing Business, including the findings of past reviews, audits, and the report the Bank released today on behalf of the Board of Executive Directors, World Bank Group management has taken the decision to discontinue the Doing Business report. The World Bank Group remains firmly committed to advancing the role of the private sector in development and providing support to governments to design the regulatory environment that supports this. Going forward, we will be working on a new approach to assessing the business and investment climate. “We are deeply grateful to the efforts of the many staff members who have worked diligently to advance the business climate agenda, and we look forward to harnessing their energies and abilities in new ways,” it added.

It may be mentioned here that during the last two years, Pakistan had advanced 39 places to secure 108th place on the ease of doing business global ranking. The companies’ registration through SECP has shown a 63 per cent growth and 99 per cent of these registrations were done online while 45 per cent applicants were issued registration certificates on the same day.

Last month, the Board of Investment in collaboration with the World Bank Group launched the Seventh ‘Reform Action Plan’ which mainly focused on improvements in firm entry regulations, reliability of electricity, tax regulations, trade regulations, creditors’ rights, better property rights, and court efficiency etc. as reforms in these areas play a major role in accelerating economic development.

The concerted effort of the Board of Investment and federal and provincial agencies has resulted in implementation of major reforms that are resolving decades old grievances of the private sector.

One of the most noticeable reforms has been the promulgation of commercial courts in Punjab. The milestone initiative brings down the dispute resolution from 1000 to 180 days.

Similarly, Pakistan has joined the league of fewer than ten jurisdictions globally that offer a single certification system. The single certificate can be applied for at SECP portal.

Digitisation of land records is another landmark reform that eliminates on ground inspection by introduction of the Geographical Inspection System.

In January this year, the World Bank group carried out investigations to review the internal circumstances at the Bank that contributed to the data irregularities identified in the ‘Doing Business’ 2018 and 2020 reports. Investigations were made to understand how improper changes to the data for China and Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan were affected, and who at the bank directed, implemented, or knew about the changes to the data and how their direction or pressure manifested; and what internal circumstances whether related to policies, personnel, or culture, allowed for the changes to take place.

The statement says: “Trust in the research of the World Bank Group is vital. World Bank Group research informs the actions of policymakers, helps countries make better-informed decisions, and allows stakeholders to measure economic and social improvements more accurately. Such research has also been a valuable tool for the private sector, civil society, academia, journalists, and others, broadening understanding of global issues