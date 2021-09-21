Mobile phone imports decrease 6.66pc during Jul-Aug’21

ISLAMABAD: The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed a decrease of 6.66 per cent during the first two months of the ongoing financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth USD285.947 million during July-August (2021-22) as compared to the imports of $306.363m during July-August (2020-21), showing negative growth of 6.66pc, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a year-on-year basis, the import of mobile phones witnessed an increase of 5.27 per cent in August 2021, as compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

The mobile imports during August 2021 were recorded at $166.710m against the imports of $158.3644m in August 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also increased by 39.8pc during August 2021, as compared to the imports of $119.237m during July 2021, according to the data.