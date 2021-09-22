Future cement price hike anticipated

The cement sector’s demand outlook seems to be bright for the upcoming months therefore an increase in prices is anticipated.

During August, the cement sector faced a growth of 22.77 per cent. Total Cement dispatches during August 2021 were 4.336 million tonnes (MTs) against 3.531 MTs dispatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

All Pakistan Cement Manufacturing Association (APCMA) spokesperson claimed that the recent hike in coal prices will push the prices of cement in the local market.

The strong private-sector demand for cement due to the boost in the construction sector would allow domestic demand to rise by 7.7pc, 10.0pc, and 6.1pc YoY in FY’22, FY’23, and FY’24, respectively.

However, to pass on the impact of higher energy costs as coal prices moderate increase in cement prices is expected.

Cement companies have announced the expansion of 19.4mn tonnes (18.1/1.3mn tonnes in the north/south region). This would result in the total industry capacity reaching 88.6mn tonnes by FY’25. Which would highlight an increase of 28pc.