Leather exports witness record 8.21pc increase

ISLAMABAD: The Leather Manufacturers exports during the first two months of the fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 8.21 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year During the period from July-Aug 2021, Leather Manufacturers worth USD 106,284 exported as compared to exports worth USD 98,218 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Garments increased by 8.50 per cent, worth USD 56,985 were exported as compared to the exports of USD52,520 in the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Leather Gloves exports also increased by 7.35pc as the exports during the current fiscal year were recorded at worth USD 46,272 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which was recorded at USD 43,105.

During the period under review, other Leather Manufacturer exports increased by 16.74pc, worth USD 3,027 exported in the current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing USD 2,593 in the same period of last year.