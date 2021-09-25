Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KCCDZ to be a game changer for Pakistan: Ali Haider Zaidi

By APP

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday said Pakistan and China had agreed to include Karachi Coastal Comprehensive Development Zone (KCCDZ) in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) hoping that it would prove to be a game-changer for Pakistan.

He said KCCDZ was an initiative of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs focused on providing Karachi with an ultra-modern urban infrastructure zone, which would place the city among the top port cities of the world, said a press release here on Saturday.

Ali Zaidi said the historic decision had been made during the 10th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on CPEC held at Islamabad and Beijing.

He said the two countries agreed to include the KCCDZ under the CPEC framework.

Article continues after this advertisement

He said the planned multi-billion dollars mega KCCDZ project would be built with direct Chinese investment in partnership with Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The quantum of expected investment was approximately US $ 3.5 billion. KCCDZ would be a flagship project for not only Pakistan but also the entire region. He said KCCDZ would also provide residential resettlement to more than 20,000 families living in the surrounding slums.

The environment-friendly mega KCCDZ envisaged four new berths for KPT. It would also house a state-of-the-art fishing port with a world-class fisheries export processing zone to boost Pakistan’s trade potential.

It would also improve the marine ecosystem and reduce pollution. KCCDZ would connect the rest of Karachi through a majestic harbour bridge rising from behind Pakistan’s Deepwater Port with exit ramps for Manora Island and Sandspit Beach.

KCCDZ also had enormous potential for global investors. It would unlock Pakistan’s unexplored Blue Economy and significantly enhance development and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEdible oil import bill might witness 30pc increase.
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Edible oil import bill might witness 30pc increase.

The country’s edible oil import bill is likely to witness a massive increase of 30 per cent in the financial year 2021-22. An edible oil...
Read more
HEADLINES

SPI decreases 0.07pc

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended September 23, 2021 registered a decrease of 0.07% for the combined income group, going down...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt working to revolutionise industry to uplift country: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said the government was ensuring 'ease of doing business' for attracting maximum foreign investment as revolutionizing the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Paris Club extends Pakistan’s debt payment deadline

PARIS: The Paris Club of creditor countries said on Friday it was giving Pakistan another extension to service its debt so that it can...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Dollar climbs as Evergrande uncertainty swirls

NEW YORK: The dollar was on track for its biggest daily percentage gain against a basket of major currencies in a week on Friday,...

Paris Club extends Pakistan’s debt payment deadline

Leather exports witness record 8.21pc increase

Nine development schemes worth Rs24.859bn approved

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.