PM to unveil Kamyab Pakistan Programme tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday will inaugurate the Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP), designed to transform the lives of the marginalized segments of the society.

As per details, the programme shall disburse microcredit amounting to Rs1,400 billion for the poorest of the poor, 3.7 million households, providing them with much needed financial support to improve their livelihood. Financing under KPP shall only be extended to families with a cumulative average monthly income of up to Rs50,000 per month.

This is a first programme of its kind in Pakistan’s history wherein the banks are being connected to the lowest income segment through micro-finance institutions.

KPP, a brainchild of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, is based on the concept of financial empowerment by creating opportunities to improve the financial health of people with limited access to resources.

The finance minister has stated that the government is firmly committed not to providing fish to the poor people and instead teaching them how to catch one for a sustainable living arrangement under the umbrella of KPP.

The government has claimed that the whole paradigm of KPP will change the lives of the under-privileged in Pakistan over the next few years as the programme is based on the most innovative financing structure in recent times.

KPP has five components namely Kamyab Kissan, Kamyab Karobar, Naya Pakistan low-cost housing, Kamyab Hunarmand and Sehatmand Pakistan.

Under the first three components, micro-loans shall be disbursed amongst eligible persons registered with Ehsaas Data, scientifically collected through National Socio-economic Registry (NSER). The last two components of the programme will be integrated with the government’s existing initiatives. Kamyab Hunarmand is designed to integrate with the government’s ongoing skill development program for imparting educational and vocational training to our talented youth.

The KPP also includes a user-friendly portal called Kamyab Pakistan Information System (KPIS). The portal will be integrated with Ehsaas and NADRA data bases for verification of beneficiaries’ eligibility to facilitate the executing agencies for finalising financing modalities in an efficient and seamless manner.

KPP will complement efforts of the government to counter inflation by enabling the masses to improve their livelihood.

The KPP shall be rolled out gradually. During the first phase, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), AJK, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and poorest of the poor districts of Punjab and Sindh are included.