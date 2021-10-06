Sign inSubscribe
Govt facilitating South Waziristan dry fruit production: Zartaj Gul

By APP

PESHAWAR: Minister of State for Environment Zartaj Gul Wednesday said that South Waziristan is one of the biggest markets of pine nuts and other dry-fruits in Asia, therefore, the government was providing all facilities to improve the production of dry fruits in the area.

Addressing a meeting organised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of United Nations in district DI Khan, she said that the government was supporting the local farmers in provision of high quality seeds to improve the production of dry fruits especially pine nuts.

She said the initiative would give a boost to the economy as well as the local people in creating employment and business opportunities.

Zartaj Gul said the government policies to mitigate the effects of global warming were largely acknowledged by the world community and extra measures are being taken in this regard.

She said that the Billion Tree Tsunami was a revolutionary project of the government to reduce the environmental pollution and climate change effects, adding that as per Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, the government is taking pragmatic steps to make Pakistan a true welfare state.

Later, she distributed 250 gas stoves as part of measures to reduce dependency on use of wood for burning purposes.

APP

