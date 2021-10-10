Sign inSubscribe
Business community condoles over demise of Dr A. Q. Khan

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The business community on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of nuclear scientist and national hero, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, terming his demise a great loss to the country.

In a condolence message Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) President Muhammad Shakeel Munir, Senior Vice President Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh and Vice President Muhammad Faheem Khan expressed their condolences to the bereaved family and prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to his family members to bear this loss with courage.

Muhammad Shakeel Munir said that the whole nation including the business community of the entire country was grieved over the loss of Dr. Khan.

He said the nation was heavily indebted to him as he was the one who played a key role in making Pakistan an atomic power.

He said a peaceful Pakistan was the key requirement to promote business and investment activities in the country and paid rich tribute to the great contributions of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan for making Pakistan an invincible country.

 

APP

