Textile exports record 26pc surge in September

Textile exports grew 26 per cent to $1.503 billion in September, according to the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA).

The textile exports earlier registered year-on-year (YoY) growth of 29pc in the first two months of 2021-22 (2MFY22) as compared with the corresponding period of the preceding year. In August, exports jumped by 45pc to $1.5bn against $1bn in August 2020.

The textile exports grew 24pc to $15.5bn in FY21 from $12.5bn in FY20. Since 70pc of textile exports from Pakistan are from the value-added sector, the industry projects the exports to be $20.5bn for the ongoing fiscal year.

The textile export sector has been availing a competitive power tariff at the rate of 9 cents per kWh and gas at $6.5 per mmBtu for the last two years. The package has now been extended for the current fiscal year. However, the association terms year-wise competitive tariff package not feasible, especially for those planning long-term investments by expanding their exports on a huge scale.

Article continues after this advertisement