HEADLINES

Youth inclusion in national job market foremost priority: Dar

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Sunday said the government was striving to include the maximum number of youth into the national job market by creating ambitious employment opportunities under the Kamyab Jawan programme.

In a statement, he said so far over 33,000 youth secured jobs as there has been a massive increase in the economic activity due to the disbursement of a large number of soft loans amounting to Rs21 billion under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme of KJP.

He said concessionary loans of Rs2.6 billion has been disbursed among youth during the last two weeks as the partner banks of KJP had expedited the loan disbursement process.

Dar said efforts were being made to ensure equal distribution of the resources among the youth in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who wanted to make the young people successful by providing gainful employment and meaningful engagement.

Meanwhile, he tweeted the success story of one Mehwish Hayat who succeeded to open her own beauty salon after getting a soft loan under the Kamyab Jawan programme.

In a video message, Hayat, who is from Karachi, extended gratitude to Prime Minister Imran and the KJP team for helping in fulfilling her dream of establishing her own business.

Previous articleRice exports to Russia restored after two-year ban
APP

