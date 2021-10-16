Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Bitcoin crosses $61,000, ether nears $4,000 as cryptos fly

By Agencies

ISLAMABAD: The cryptocurrency market remained bullish for the third straight day on Saturday, with the market capitalisation gaining 3.1 percent to reach $2.6 trillion as of 1255 hours GMT.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, continued rallying and jumped 1.98 percent to reach $61,056. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest cryptocurrency has reached 1.15 trillion.

Similarly, ether (ETH) price gained 2.80 percent to reach $3,914. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $459.5 billion.

Following suit, XRP price gained 2.79 percent to reach $1.15. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $115.1 billion after this increase.

Article continues after this advertisement

Likewise, cardano (ADA) price gained 2.15 percent to reach $2.21. Its market capitalisation has increased to $71.7 billion after this hike.

Similarly, dogecoin (Doge) price went up by 4.37 percent to reach $0.239. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of doge has reached $31.4 billion.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, hit $61,000 for the first time in six months, nearing its record high, as traders grew confident that US regulators would approve the launch of an exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on its futures contracts.

Cryptocurrency investors have been waiting for approval of the first US ETF for Bitcoin, whose recent rally is being fuelled in part by anticipation of such a move, which is seen as speeding up the mainstream adoption of digital assets. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to allow the first US Bitcoin futures ETF to begin trading this week.

Market analysts view the possible approval as a landmark for the crypto industry, which has been longing to be accepted by Wall Street with its mainstream investors.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePSX snaps four-week losing streak
Next articleGlobal rates, not IMF reason behind petroleum price hike: Hammad Azhar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Toyota cuts global vehicle production plan for November by 15pc

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp on Friday said it will lower planned global output in November by as much as 15% because the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
World Business News

China looks to lock in US LNG as energy crunch raises concerns

SINGAPORE/NEW YORK: Major Chinese energy companies are in advanced talks with US exporters to secure long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG)supplies, as soaring gas prices...
Read more
World Business News

Oil prices climb on power boost, set for multi-week gains

MELBOURNE: Oil prices climbed on Friday, heading for gains of more than 2% for the week, on increasing signs of robust demand and tighter...
Read more
World Business News

Bitcoin nears $60,000 as investors eye first US ETFs

NEW YORK: Bitcoin hit a six-month high on Friday, approaching the record hit in April, as traders became increasingly confident that US regulators would...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt jacks up oil prices by up to Rs12.44 per liter

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday raised the price of petrol by Rs10.49 per litre and that of high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs12.44...

FBR receives 2.47 million income tax returns

‘Steel policy to be rolled out soon’

Rupee makes minor gains against US dollar

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.