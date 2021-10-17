High oil prices in int’l market cause of readjustment in prices: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that propaganda about the rise in oil prices was being done as if Pakistanis lived on a separate planet away from the rest of the world.

Taking to twitter, he said, “Pakistan is not situated on a separate planet away from the rest of the world if oil and gas prices go up in the world they will also surge in Pakistan as the country cannot be run on subsidies”.

He said that although prices were high at present, if prices fall in international market, Pakistan will also reduce oil prices, adding that “the nation would face difficulties together.”

“We will fight off hardships together like a nation. Economic hardships are temporary. We are earning historic profits in the fields of industry, agriculture and construction.”

ایک قوم کی طرح مل کر مشکلات کا سامنا کریں گے، معاشی مشکلات عارضی ہیں انڈسٹری ، زراعت اور تعمیرات کے شعبے تاریخی منافع کما رہے ہیں تنخواہ دار طبقے کی مشکلات ہیں پرائیویٹ سیکٹر اپنے ورکرز کی تنخواہوں میں اضافہ کرے آمدنی اور روزگار میں اضافہ مہنگائ کا توڑ ہے۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 17, 2021

While acknowledging that the salaried class was facing problems, he urged the private sector to increase the salaries of its employees.

He said increase in income and employment were best way to counter inflation.