Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

High oil prices in int’l market cause of readjustment in prices: Fawad

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that propaganda about the rise in oil prices was being done as if Pakistanis lived on a separate planet away from the rest of the world.

Taking to twitter, he said, “Pakistan is not situated on a separate planet away from the rest of the world if oil and gas prices go up in the world they will also surge in Pakistan as the country cannot be run on subsidies”.

He said that although prices were high at present, if prices fall in international market, Pakistan will also reduce oil prices, adding that “the nation would face difficulties together.”

“We will fight off hardships together like a nation. Economic hardships are temporary. We are earning historic profits in the fields of industry, agriculture and construction.”

Article continues after this advertisement

While acknowledging that the salaried class was facing problems, he urged the private sector to increase the salaries of its employees.

He said increase in income and employment were best way to counter inflation.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLahore transporters hike fares up to 20pc following oil price hike
Next articleHindu group urges India to regulate platforms, cryptocurrency
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Corporate sector requests deadline extension for switching to digital payments

ISLAMABAD: As the grace period for switching over to digital payments under the amended tax laws is going to expire by November 1, 2021,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Ineligible taxpayers manage to avail tax amnesty scheme

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Intelligence and Investigation (I&I) Inland Revenue (IR) has revealed that 13,401 taxpayers filed 37,469 Voluntary Tax Compliance...
Read more
HEADLINES

Autonomous bodies urged to open joint accounts in state-owned banks

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has directed all autonomous bodies in the province to close their bank accounts, urging them to open joint...
Read more
HEADLINES

No deadlock with IMF, Finance Ministry clarifies

ISLAMABAD: The ministry of finance on Sunday, rejecting the news regarding failure of talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said there...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Advertising

ARY vs. Daraz; Which 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup sponsorship...

Having paid GroupM Pakistan roughly $1.5 million for the digital streaming rights of the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Alibaba-owned Daraz stands to earn $2 million from sponsorships alone and has floated a relatively superior proposal

What makes NAB interested in SadaPay?

Hindu group urges India to regulate platforms, cryptocurrency

High oil prices in int’l market cause of readjustment in prices: Fawad

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.