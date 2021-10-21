New airline K2 Airways gears to launch operations, again

ISLAMABAD: K2 Airways, a proposed Pakistani airline to be based at Islamabad, is once again aiming to begin commercial flight operations in the Pakistani market, revising its launch date to mid-2023.

In this connection, the federal government while relaxing the rules to accommodate the airline in a bid to boost the economy, has approved the renewal of the private airline’s charter license.

Having secured its Operator’s Licence (OL) from the Pakistani government in 2018, K2 Airlines had originally planned to start charter and cargo flights before moving into the scheduled flights sector. In January 2019, the airline announced it was planning to start operations in May of that year; however, the plan did not materialise.

Sources said that the Aviation Division had requested the federal cabinet for renewal of Charter License Class-II (Domestic) of M/s K2 Airways (Pvt.) Ltd, proposing that the provision of National Aviation Policy (NAP), 2019, may be relaxed to grant the company an extension till May 29, 2023, to acquire its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) for stimulating economic growth in the country by increasing job opportunities and providing affordable and efficient air travel to Pakistani citizens.

It may be mentioned here that according to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) rules, if an operator fails to obtain an AOC within a maximum of two years’ time from the date of issuance of a respective license, 10 per cent of the total security deposit is levied as non-conformance charges. Although the remaining security deposit is refunded, another Rs10 million has to be deposited as security for license renewal.

Subsequently, an application for a fresh license has to be submitted.

Sources said that the CAA has informed that K2 failed to obtain an AOC within the validity period of its license due to indecision regarding the operational plan and then the disruption caused in the aviation sector by the Covid-19 pandemic. K2 Airways has now submitted a 100pc cash security deposit.

Profit has learnt that K2 Airways has informed the CAA that it is in the process of preparing engineering manuals, technical documentation and has also shared a Letter of Intent (L0I). Besides, it is also in touch with Airworthiness directors for Type Certification Approval (TCA).

“The airline is also finalising its flight crew training organization at CAE Abu Dhabi in coordination with flight standards CAA,” officials said.

The airline has been allocated space at Jinnah International Airport, Allama Iqbal International Airport and Gwadar Airport for flight operations.