Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

New airline K2 Airways gears to launch operations, again

Airline intends to serve at numerous domestic destinations across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Skardu and Chitral

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: K2 Airways, a proposed Pakistani airline to be based at Islamabad, is once again aiming to begin commercial flight operations in the Pakistani market, revising its launch date to mid-2023.

In this connection, the federal government while relaxing the rules to accommodate the airline in a bid to boost the economy, has approved the renewal of the private airline’s charter license.

Having secured its Operator’s Licence (OL) from the Pakistani government in 2018, K2 Airlines had originally planned to start charter and cargo flights before moving into the scheduled flights sector. In January 2019, the airline announced it was planning to start operations in May of that year; however, the plan did not materialise.

Sources said that the Aviation Division had requested the federal cabinet for renewal of Charter License Class-II (Domestic) of M/s K2 Airways (Pvt.) Ltd, proposing that the provision of National Aviation Policy (NAP), 2019, may be relaxed to grant the company an extension till May 29, 2023, to acquire its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) for stimulating economic growth in the country by increasing job opportunities and providing affordable and efficient air travel to Pakistani citizens.

Article continues after this advertisement

It may be mentioned here that according to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) rules, if an operator fails to obtain an AOC within a maximum of two years’ time from the date of issuance of a respective license, 10 per cent of the total security deposit is levied as non-conformance charges. Although the remaining security deposit is refunded, another Rs10 million has to be deposited as security for license renewal.

Subsequently, an application for a fresh license has to be submitted. 

Sources said that the CAA has informed that K2 failed to obtain an AOC within the validity period of its license due to indecision regarding the operational plan and then the disruption caused in the aviation sector by the Covid-19 pandemic. K2 Airways has now submitted a 100pc cash security deposit.

Profit has learnt that K2 Airways has informed the CAA that it is in the process of preparing engineering manuals, technical documentation and has also shared a Letter of Intent (L0I). Besides, it is also in touch with Airworthiness directors for Type Certification Approval (TCA).

“The airline is also finalising its flight crew training organization at CAE Abu Dhabi in coordination with flight standards CAA,” officials said.

The airline has been allocated space at Jinnah International Airport, Allama Iqbal International Airport and Gwadar Airport for flight operations.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRupee continues slide against US dollar, hits newest record low
Next articleGold rates increase again as rupee continues to extend losses
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

KP govt to open Arandu crossing point with Afghanistan for trade

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to open Arandu crossing point, which lie on the border with Kunar province of Afghanistan, in...
Read more
HEADLINES

President approves summary to retain Shaukat Tarin as member NEC

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday signed the summary to retain Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin as a member of the National Economic Council (NEC). The...
Read more
HEADLINES

OGDCL discovers gas reservoir in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: State-owned Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Thursday announced the discovery of a gas reservoir in Kohlu District in Balochistan. In a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gold rates increase again as rupee continues to extend losses

Bullion rates in Pakistan reported another surge of Rs1,200 a tola on Thursday as the US dollar continues to peak against the rupee. The new...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

New airline K2 Airways gears to launch operations, again

ISLAMABAD: K2 Airways, a proposed Pakistani airline to be based at Islamabad, is once again aiming to begin commercial flight operations in the...

Rupee continues slide against US dollar, hits newest record low

Oil falls as investors take profits, but fuel switching caps losses

Unilever warns of even higher inflation next year

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.