Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s inflation at highest levels in 70 years: report

Electricity rates increased by 57pc during the past four years

By Monitoring Report

Inflation has reached its highest levels in 70 years during the three-year tenure of the PTI government, with food prices doubling, while the prices of ghee, oil, sugar, flour and poultry have reached historic levels, The News reported Tuesday.

According to the Federal Bureau of Statistics (FBS), from October 2018 to October 2021, electricity rates increased by 57 per cent from Rs4.06 per unit to at least Rs6.38 per unit.

By the first quarter of October, the price of an 11.67 kg cylinder of LPG had gone up by 51pc from Rs1,536 to Rs2,322. Similarly, the price of petrol had gone up by 49pc in three years from Rs93.80 per litre to Rs138.73 per litre.

The highest increase in prices of food items was seen in the prices of edible ghee and oil. The price of ghee increased by 108pc to Rs356 per kg.

Article continues after this advertisement

The report added that the price of sugar has increased by 83pc in three years and the price of sugar sold at Rs54 per kg exceeded Rs100. The prices of pulses, the FBS said, have increased by 60 to 76pc; mash pulse by Rs243, peanuts by Rs162, lentils by Rs180 per kg and gram pulses by 23pc to Rs145 per kg.

The price of a 20 kg bag of flour has gone up by 52pc to Rs1,196 in three years. The price of flour has gone up by Rs20 per kg.

It further said that the price of chicken remained at Rs252 per kg from October 2018 to October 2021, however, chicken meat is being sold at Rs400 per kg in the markets.

According to official records, the price of beef has gone up by 48pc to Rs560 per kg in three years. However, beef is being sold at Rs650 per kg in the markets. The price of mutton has gone up by 43pc in three years to Rs1,133 per kg.

In these three years, open milk’s price has risen by 32pc to Rs112 per litre, while in Karachi, open milk is being sold at Rs130 per litre.

The price of rice has gone up by an average of 30pc, plain double bread has gone up by 44pc and a 190-gram packet of tea leaves has gone up by 27pc to Rs 248. During this period, the cost of chicken eggs also increased by 47pc to Rs170 per dozen.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRupee downfall continues, reaches 175.27 in inter-bank market
Next articleVRG’s Asaan Mobile Accounts hit 1 million mark prior to commercial launch
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

KP govt approves excise duty on minerals for miners

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Tuesday gave approval to the imposition of excise duty on minerals for miners with a fine of up...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rupee downfall continues, reaches 175.27 in inter-bank market

The rupee continued to lose ground on Tuesday, shedding another Rs0.84 or 0.48 per cent to touch the newest all-time low of Rs175.27 against...
Read more
HEADLINES

Chinese firm resumes work on Dasu hydropower project

PESHAWAR: Work on the 4300MW Dasu hydropower project resumed on Monday after three months and ten days as the Chinese company supervising the project...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan obtains over $3,098m in loans in 3MFY22

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has obtained $3098.06 million in loans from multilateral and commercial banks during the first three months of the current fiscal year (3MFY22). According...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Chinese firm resumes work on Dasu hydropower project

PESHAWAR: Work on the 4300MW Dasu hydropower project resumed on Monday after three months and ten days as the Chinese company supervising the project...

Pakistan obtains over $3,098m in loans in 3MFY22

Power Division devising framework for recruitment of locals in power companies

IMF seeks closure of public entities’ bank accounts under TSA-1

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.