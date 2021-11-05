Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs8.03 per litre

Petrol moves up to Rs145.82 per litre after the increase

By Monitoring Report

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced a new increase in prices of POL products across the country applicable from Friday.

According to a notification in this regard, the petrol (MS) price has been increased by Rs8.03 per litre, which would now sell at Rs145.82 per litre. Similarly, High Speed Diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs8.14 per litre, which would now sell at Rs142.62. The Kerosene Oil would now sell for Rs116.53 per litre after an increase of Rs6.27 per litre. The LDO (Light Diesel Oil) would now cost Rs114.07 following an increase of Rs 5.72 per litre.

“On November 1, 2021, the Prime Minister had not agreed with the proposals worked out by OGRA and Finance Division and directed to maintain the prices as notified on October 16, 2021,” read the statement issued by the government.

It, however, added that maintaining the October 16, 2021 petroleum prices had some underlying concerns, for example cash flow issues due to the short recovery of the cost.

Article continues after this advertisement

“It is important to note that in the previous petroleum prices, already a significant relief was provided to the consumers,” the ministry of finance said.

“The government is cognizant of its responsibility to provide maximum relief to the consumers. This has dented the petroleum levy budget of Rs152.5 billion during July-September 2021 as compared to Rs20 billion realised only.

“Foregoing in view, prices of petroleum prices have been increased partially as compared to the prices being worked out by OGRA.”

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCall to unlock avenues for Pak-ASEAN partnership
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Call to unlock avenues for Pak-ASEAN partnership

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) need to make joint efforts to enhance bilateral trade and economic ties, said Ambassador...
Read more
HEADLINES

SBP forex reserves rise $53m to $17.2bn

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose 0.3 per cent on a weekly basis up by $53 million to...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC postpones plan to impose health tax on tobacco, beverages

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of Cabinet on Thursday postponed the plan to impose a Rs10 health tax on a pack of cigarettes...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt encouraging foreign investment to increase microfinance banking footprint in Pakistan: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that the government is encouraging the foreign investment and focusing...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt encouraging foreign investment to increase microfinance banking footprint in Pakistan:...

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that the government is encouraging the foreign investment and focusing...

ECC cancels floating fresh tender to import wheat

Cement despatches drop by 9.07pc in October

Rupee breaks winning streak, closes over 170 against US dollar

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.