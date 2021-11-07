Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PLL to procure LNG cargo at highest ever price

PPP senior leader Mian Raza Rabbani calls for judicial inquiry into recent LNG scam, says new expensive bids will cause shortages, increase in tariff

By Monitoring Report

The Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has decided to procure an LNG cargo at the highest ever price of $30.6 per million British thermal units (mmbtu) in a bid to avert the looming gas crisis in the country.

According to a local media outlet report on Sunday, the state-owned company had issued an emergency tender on November 2, seeking bids for spot cargoes after two LNG trading companies, ENI and GUNVOR, backed out of providing two LNG term cargoes due to be delivered on November 19-20 and November 26-27.

The report claimed that the PLL received five bids with higher prices ranging from $29.8966 to $31.0566 per mmbtu from international LNG trading companies for two spot LNG cargoes to be delivered in the last 11 days of the current month.

The PLL has decided to buy an LNG cargo at $30.6 mmbtu, while efforts are underway to buy one more LNG cargo to meet the gas demand in the country.

Article continues after this advertisement

Meanwhile, efforts are also underway to convince the LNG companies who have backed out of signed agreements with PLL to review their decision in the face of skyrocketing gas prices in the international market.

A day earlier, PLL had received five expensive bids for emergency LNG cargoes ranging from $29.8966 to $31.0566 per mmbtu from international LNG trading companies for two spot LNG cargoes.

The country had gotten the lowest bid for November 19-20 from Vitol Bahrain at $29.8966 per mmbtu and for November 26-27 from Qatar Petroleum Trading at $30.6500 per mmbtu.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Mian Raza Rabbani has called for a judicial inquiry into the recent LNG scam, saying that Pakistan is moving towards a gas crisis due the government’s incompetence and non-transparent policies.

“There will be shortages and increase in tariff in winter due to the new LNG bids ranging from $29.89 to $31.05 per MMBTU,” he said.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMoF terms Kashmir Affairs & GB Ministry’s SOPs an interference in regional govts’ affairs
Next articleElon Musk asks Twitter if he should sell 10 percent of his Tesla stock
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan, Iran vow to boost bilateral trade to $5bn

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have decided to increase bilateral trade volume, which currently stands at around $360 million, to $5 billion within the next...
Read more
HEADLINES

MoF terms Kashmir Affairs & GB Ministry’s SOPs an interference in regional govts’ affairs

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has termed SOPs issued by the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and GB (KA&GB) for the execution of projects...
Read more
HEADLINES

Eight banks to roll out collateral-free loan scheme for SMEs: SBP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that banks have shown an overwhelming response to an innovative financing scheme for collateral-free lending to SMEs...
Read more
HEADLINES

Economic indicators showing positive signs for country’s progress: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Sunday said that various economic indicators point towards that the country’s progress,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Eight banks to roll out collateral-free loan scheme for SMEs: SBP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that banks have shown an overwhelming response to an innovative financing scheme for collateral-free lending to SMEs...

Economic indicators showing positive signs for country’s progress: Tarin

Pakistan fared relatively better amidst int’l commodity price hike: PM

As Digital Bridge Limited, PTA and VRG square off, Asaan Mobile Account scheme takes a hit

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.