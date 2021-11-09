Sign inSubscribe
SBP rejects claims of new currency designs

Social media users are claiming the central bank would soon issue new notes with updated designs

By Monitoring Report

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has denied rolling out any new currency designs that have been floating on social media with users claiming they were officially endorsed variants.

“Some fake news regarding new designs of currency notes is circulating on social media,” the central bank said in a tweet.

“SBP categorically denies the news and clarifies that no such proposal is under consideration at the moment,” it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that photos and videos of ‘fake’ Pakistani currency notes of 50, 100, 500 and 1,000 denominations are being shared widely on social media platforms including WhatsApp, TikTok And Twitter.

 

Monitoring Report

