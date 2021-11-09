SBP rejects claims of new currency designs

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has denied rolling out any new currency designs that have been floating on social media with users claiming they were officially endorsed variants.

“Some fake news regarding new designs of currency notes is circulating on social media,” the central bank said in a tweet.

Some fake news regarding new designs of currency notes is circulating on social media. #SBP categorically denies the news and clarifies that no such proposal is under consideration at the moment. pic.twitter.com/Dnt1Yb3QRP — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) November 8, 2021

“SBP categorically denies the news and clarifies that no such proposal is under consideration at the moment,” it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that photos and videos of ‘fake’ Pakistani currency notes of 50, 100, 500 and 1,000 denominations are being shared widely on social media platforms including WhatsApp, TikTok And Twitter.