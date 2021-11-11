Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil falls despite drop in crude stocks, tight supply

By Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Crude oil futures edged lower after early gains on Wednesday, though a potential drop in the US crude stocks and tighter supplies capped losses.

At 1255 hours GMT, Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, shed $0.16 (-0.19 percent) to reach $84.62 a barrel. Similarly, the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached $83.73 a barrel, down by $0.42 (-0.51 percent).

The price for Opec Basket was recorded at $82.34 a barrel with an increase of 2.78 percent, Arab Light was available at $84.95 with 2.36 percent increase, and the price of Russian Sokol jumped to $85.93 with an increase of 2.48 percent.

According to experts, after the strong rally over the last few days, oil prices are in a wait and see mode. They said that market participants will closely watch if the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) will confirm the large draws for crude and oil products and on the next moves from the US administration.

Article continues after this advertisement

Further underpinning the view the market remains tight, they said that oil demand had returned to pre-pandemic levels and demand in the first quarter of 2022 could exceed 2019 levels. The possibility of a spike to $100 per barrel is clearly there, they said. They said that market gains on Tuesday were mainly driven by a short-term outlook from the EIA, which projected gasoline prices would fall over the next few months.

The Russian Ministry of Energy said the nation’s oil production could once again reach record highs comparable to the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing oil market crisis. “We believe that in 2023-2024 production will amount to about 560 million tons. Our task is to ensure the competitiveness of our resources on the global market, and not to chase only the production figure,” Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said in an interview.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRs111bn to be invested in power transmission system: Hammad
Next articleGovt, ITFC sign $761.5m agreement for oil, gas import
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Indian beauty startup Nykaa surges to near $13bn valuation in debut

BENGALURU: Shares of cosmetics-to-fashion platform Nykaa made a blockbuster opening on Wednesday, valuing the Indian company at near $13 billion, in the latest startup...
Read more
World Business News

Global carmakers now target $515bn for EVs, batteries

BERLIN: Global automakers are planning to spend more than half a trillion dollars on electric vehicles and batteries through 2030, according to a Reuters...
Read more
World Business News

Oil approaches $84 as lifting of US travel ban boosts demand

LONDON: Oil rose towards $84 a barrel on Tuesday, gaining for a third session, as the US lifting of travel restrictions and more signs...
Read more
World Business News

Bitcoin, ether scale new peaks as flows pour in to crypto

SYDNEY: Bitcoin and ether made record peaks in Asia trade on Tuesday, with enthusiasm for cryptocurrency adoption and worry about inflation driving momentum and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Baqir stresses digital evolution of finance to expedite global Islamic finance...

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir on Wednesday said that digital transformation of the global Islamic financial services industry had...

Lettus Kitchens closes angel funding round at $3m valuation with Kash Rehman

Tarin directs provinces to inject sugar into market to lower prices

OGRA notifies reduction in RLNG prices for November

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.