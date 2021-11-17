BOI starts e-Kachehry on regular basis for interacting with investors

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Investment (BOI), has began conducting regular e-kachehry programs in a bid to address investment related issues.

The interaction program conducted by Secretary BoI, Fareena Mazhar here Wednesday, was participated by a large number of investors and members of the business fraternity who shared their queries.

Investors and consultants came forward with a wide range of queries including setting up of branch offices, investment in SEZs, acquiring business visas, investment in priority sectors etc.

Secretary and BOI Officers promptly addressed majority of queries raised during the session. As for issues pertaining to other departments, Fareena assured of their immediate communication to the concerned and devising a follow up mechanism for efficient resolution.

The session continued for two hours and was a successful feat in regards to public outreach. Speaking to the relevant audiences via zoom and telephone, Ms. Fareena encouraged investors to share their project proposals and observations with the Board of Investment (BOI) for further coordination on matters of importance.

Several other officers of BOI were also part of the Kachehry including Additional Secretary Mukarram Jah Ansari, Additional Secretary Khashi-ur-Rehman, Additional Secretary Riffat Pervez and Director General Suriya Jamal. Regional BOI offices participated in the session virtually.

The activity was aimed at strengthening of public trust and developing a linkage between Government’s machinery and investors.

Fareena underscored the importance of this outreach initiative and stated that E-Kachehry will become a permanent feature of BOI in due course of time.