Sign inSubscribe
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL Prestige Lounge inaugurated in Sialkot

By press release

SIALKOT: HBL inaugurated its new Prestige Lounge located in Sialkot. This is the first HBL Prestige Lounge in the city and the twelfth across the country with future plans to expand the Prestige footprint. The inauguration was led by Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL. Valued clients and senior leadership of the Bank was also present on the occasion.

HBL Prestige provides a world-class banking experience to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). This exclusive proposition offers tailor made solutions through dedicated digital and physical channels including portfolio managers who provide personalized banking services to their clients. The state-of-the-art Prestige Lounges are located strategically in high visibility areas of key cities.

Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL said, “HBL is delighted to be offering its exclusive Prestige clientele with an incomparable value proposition in Sialkot. The Sialkot HBL Prestige branch is the first of its kind outside Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, and will provide par excellence financial services to its high-net-worth clientele. We hope to remain true to HBL Prestige’s motto of “With you, in what you value.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRupee surge against US dollar continues
Next articleTRG Pakistan shares tumble as CEO Chishti gets embroiled in sexual assault case
press release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIVE CONTENT

Engro Polymer & Chemicals joins WEF’s global plastic action partnership to promote circular economy

Engro Polymer & Chemicals (EPCL) has become the first affiliate member from Pakistan to join the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Plastic Action Partnership...
Read more
Advertising

ConsoliAds opens gateway to boost in-game revenue with immersive ads

The global mobile market stands at $90.7 billion today and is expected to grow to $116.4 billion in 2024. With this exceptional growth, the...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Engro Fertilisers partners with Punjab govt for Grow More Wheat campaign

KARACHI: Engro Fertilizers, Pakistan's premier seed-to-harvest solutions provider, has conducted a series of farmer seminars to support the Government of Punjab’s “Grow More Wheat”...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Two Pakistani innovators enable remote hardware development during global chip shortage crisis

SAN FRANCISCO/LAHORE: COVID-19 changed people’s relationship with technology. Amidst the pandemic, human beings were more reliant on tech-enabled platforms to not only communicate but...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

BOI starts e-Kachehry on regular basis for interacting with investors

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Investment (BOI), has began conducting regular e-kachehry programs in a bid to address investment related issues. The interaction program conducted by...

Mobile phone imports increase 15pc in 4MFY22

FBR reaffirms commitment to reforms in meeting with ADB delegation

TRG Pakistan shares tumble as CEO Chishti gets embroiled in sexual assault case

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.