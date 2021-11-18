Govt raises Rs56bn against Rs600bn target in T-bills auction

The government rejected almost all competitive bids in the auction of treasury bills held on Wednesday while it accepted only Rs0.5 billion for three-month tenor, according to a report by Dawn.

However, the government raised Rs55.258bn through non-competitive bids for three-month making the total as Rs55.8bn. The cut-off yield remained unchanged at 8.5 per cent.

Bankers said the investors were asking higher rates but the government rejected almost all except Rs0.5bn for three-month against the target of Rs200bn.

The total bids for the auction were Rs541.4bn while the government’s target for the auction was Rs600bn. Article continues after this advertisement The highest bids of Rs282.9bn were for three-month papers. The government also raised Rs29.44bn through competitive and non-competitive bids of Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs).