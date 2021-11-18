Sign inSubscribe
Govt raises Rs56bn against Rs600bn target in T-bills auction

Rs29.44bn raised through competitive, non-competitive bids of PIBs

By Monitoring Report

The government rejected almost all competitive bids in the auction of treasury bills held on Wednesday while it accepted only Rs0.5 billion for three-month tenor, according to a report by Dawn.

However, the government raised Rs55.258bn through non-competitive bids for three-month making the total as Rs55.8bn. The cut-off yield remained unchanged at 8.5 per cent.

Bankers said the investors were asking higher rates but the government rejected almost all except Rs0.5bn for three-month against the target of Rs200bn.

Monitoring Report

