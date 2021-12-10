Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Indian PM Modi to take final call on crypto regulatory framework

By Agencies

BENGALURU: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a final decision on the regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, amid conflicting views, financial newspaper the Economic Times reported on Friday.

The draft bill for cryptocurrencies has been finalised by the finance ministry but certain sections of the government felt more detailed discussions might be required, according to the report citing two persons familiar with the development.

The officials are likely to meet later in the day to form a final consensus on the Bill, the report added.

The bill is expected to be tabled in the current session of the parliament.

Article continues after this advertisement

The finance ministry didn’t immediately respond to Reuters’ request for a comment.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported that the proposed legislation to ban the use of cryptocurrencies as a method of payment in India also seeks to make those who infringe the law subject to arrest without a warrant.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSBP forex reserves leap 16.6pc
Next articleBrent oil may drop into $71.88-$72.69 range; bearish next week
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Brent oil may drop into $71.88-$72.69 range; bearish next week

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may keep dropping into a range of $71.88-$72.69 per barrel, following a completion of the bounce from the Dec. 2 low...
Read more
World Business News

IATA calls on govts to rethink travel bans

MONTREAL: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is calling on governments to rethink travel bans introduced after the discovery of the Omicron variant, saying...
Read more
World Business News

Inflation prompting global monetary policy normalisation: Fitch

LONDON: The scale and longevity of the global inflation shock has taken most forecasters and central banks by surprise and is bringing forward the...
Read more
World Business News

Oil adds to gains as worries over Omicron ease

MELBOURNE/BEIJING: Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending gains into a fourth session on positive comments from vaccine makers about the Omicron variant, even as...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Indian PM Modi to take final call on crypto regulatory framework

BENGALURU: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a final decision on the regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, amid conflicting views, financial newspaper the Economic Times reported...

SBP forex reserves leap 16.6pc

FIA, NAB to probe appointment of CFO & others in HESCO

Oil refineries

DG Oil asks Power Division to resolve furnace oil overload issue at refineries

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.