HEADLINES

TRG Pakistan appoints Hasnain Aslam as CEO, director

Zia Chishti had resigned from the post following allegations of sexual assault

By Monitoring Report

TRG Pakistan Limited has appointed Hasnain Aslam as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as well as a director on the board of the company, according to a filing sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“We hereby inform you that Hasnain Aslam has been appointed as a Director on the Board as well as the Chief Executive Officer of TRG Pakistan Limited with effect from 10th December 2021 in place of Muhammad Ziaullah Khan Chishti,” the filing stated.

The development comes days after Zia Chishti resigned from his role as CEO and director of TRG Pakistan Limited, besides resigning from his positions at TRG International Limited.

Earlier, Chishti had stepped down from his role as chairman, CEO, and director of Afiniti Ltd.

It is pertinent to mention here that 23-year-old former employee of Afiniti, Tatiana Tatiana Spottiswoode had detailed allegations of sexual assault against Chisti to the US Congress on November 16.

Chishti has denied the allegations.

 

 

 

Previous articlePakistan witnessed fastest export growth in South Asia during Nov: Dawood
Monitoring Report

